Dialogue and Dissonance

Dialogue and Dissonance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edwin stromberg's avatar
edwin stromberg
1d

With still so many Democratic congresspeople fearful of speaking out against Israeli policies, your comments are important.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mona Sigal's avatar
Mona Sigal
1d

The US and the international community bear the brunt of the responsibility for the current situation in the occupied territories. Settler violence in the West Bank is decades old and has not only been allowed to escalate under the wide open eyes of the countries above, but even supported.

Most of the weapons these settlers/terrorists use are supplied by the US. Even more of these terrorists are actual American citizens (I don’t have numbers).

The individual sanctions s against any of them are laughable and less than a drop in an ocean. Israel’s government over the decades has ignored, covered up, endorsed the criminal activities of these terrorists. The international community which is crucial in providing Israel with defense and economic support had a major obligation to sanction the whole country decades ago, putting g a stop to illegal occupation and the criminal actions of these settlers. But it wasn’t in anyone’s interest to do so, I suppose. No one wants to be labeled “anti-Israel”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ilan Goldenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture