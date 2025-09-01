Some Changes I’m Making
I’ll still be posting my work to Dialogue and Dissonance, but going forward it, will all launch off Word on the Street where you can get so much more
I wanted to let you know that starting this week my work will be originating on J Street’s organizational Substack, Word on the Street. I encourage you to subscribe.
If you already subscribe to Dialogue and Dissonance, you’ll still get my columns and Word on the Street Live shows with Jeremy Ben-Ami. But on Word on the Street, you’ll find much more: regular columns from Jeremy, policy briefings from our fellows Frank Lowenstein, Jen Gavito, Yael Patir, and Larry Garber, and insights from Nadav Tamir, our Israel team director.
You may already know Word on the Street Live, where Jeremy and I discuss current issues and interview key figures. Subscribers will now also have access to J Street’s expert webinars and guest speaker sessions on today’s toughest challenges.
The Values Remain the Same
When I launched Dialogue and Dissonance, it was to give voice to liberal Zionism — a perspective I saw missing during the 2024 presidential campaign. Most voters I spoke with rejected both extremes: blind support for Netanyahu or absolute rejection of Israel.
They — like me — believe Israel must remain a secure, democratic Jewish state, and that Palestinians deserve freedom, security, and prosperity in a state of their own. They condemn Hamas’s October 7th atrocities while also being horrified by the scale of suffering and starvation in Gaza, and believe Israeli government policy must change.
That balanced, values-driven perspective is the heart of my writing and my work at J Street: building a new consensus in the Democratic Party and Jewish community that reflects what so many American Jews believe.
As you’ll see in the “About” section of Word on the Street that I’ve pasted in below, its mission aligns closely with mine.
You are not alone.
If you support freedom, dignity, and safety for Israelis and Palestinians, you are not alone.
If you think there can be no tolerance for antisemitism, but that the fight against antisemitism shouldn’t be co-opted to crack down on civil rights and an extremist agenda, you are not alone.
If you believe nuance isn’t naive, and that real-world solutions matter more than pithy slogans, you are not alone.
We know it can feel that way though, and that’s why we started Word on the Street.
Published by J Street, we provide expert analysis, opinion, and conversation on Jewish and Middle East issues – including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, American foreign policy, the struggle for democracy, and the battle against antisemitism.
Looking Ahead
In the months ahead, on Word on the Street, you’ll see more regular updates on the issues that matter most — from the U.S. election, to the war in Gaza, to the growing international push to recognize Palestinian statehood. We’ll share inside looks at J Street’s work in Washington and in the field, and we’ll continue making the case for diplomacy, democracy, and justice.
Some posts will still carry my voice in personal and reflective essays. You’ll also hear from my colleagues, whose insights and experience deepen and sharpen my own.
I’m deeply grateful to all of you who have read, shared, or debated my work. I hope you’ll also join us for this next phase on Word on the Street — and if you haven’t yet, encourage others to subscribe. This moment demands more voices, more conversation, and more courage to stand our ground and build a better path forward.
Ilan, thank you for your latest substack point: https://ilangoldenberg.substack.com/. It is so heartbreaking to read today's news from Israel and Palestine, but I wanted to make a point here in response to your latest substack. First, it was great meeting you when you spoke at J Street and the City Club in Cleveland. You may recall my points to you about Iran. Now that your and Jeremy's substacks will be official J Street ones, a couple of points.
First, J Street has always welcomed support from a range of political points of view consistent with its mission. You keep referring to liberal Zionism on your substack and I respect that description of your views. But I never saw J Street as just liberal Zionism. It has also attracted feminists, progressives and others on the democratic left, which historically has supported a two-state solution, an end to the occupation, etc.
Let's not "peg" ourselves in a way that is limited to liberal Zionists. The issue is peace with justice in the Middle East.
This means an Israel which is a safe place of refuge for Jews (immigration preferences). Jews like the one I spoke with recently from France , who who couldn't live with the murder and antisemtism, only to move to Britain, where she is seeing more hatred of Jews specifically and immigrants generally.
It means a democratic Israel as a residence of choice or necessity for Jews who for cultural or religious reasons want to move to Israel. And of course it means a similar homeland of choice or necessity for Palestianians. In both cases, that is a world-historical necessity for the the Jewish and Palestinian peoples at this point. But that does not mean Israel as a "Jewish" state per se, one with supremacy or exclusivity for Jews, nor should Palestine be judenfrei. There are certainly a wide range of political views in Israel itself, including left and religious perspective which are non-Zionist or anti-Zionist ideologically.
There is no alternative but a 23-state solution, and that goal must be first and foremost. J Street and other PIN groups--or so I like to point out to its detractors-- is perhaps the most effective voice in the Beltway against , yes against, making support for BDS illegal, and against making the IHRA definition into some kind of legal standard, which was not its intent.
J Street nearly always takes the most principled and pragmatic positions from what I have seen, acting both under the radar and publicly, but not always first, because it believes in being strategic and effective, not operating in a performative manner.
Keep up the great work. You can always follow one of my Substack "beats", the one on Middle East Peace with Justice: https://michaelalandover.substack.com/p/peace-with-justice-in-the-middle, written as a non-expert on Middle Easten affairs.
My substack increasingly relies on J Street's daily news summaries, which I constantly recommend publicly on my social media: https://jstreet.org/news-roundups/