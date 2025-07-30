WATCH: Jen Rubin on Gaza and the Fight for Democracy

You might know

from her years writing for

, but she’s taken a different path lately, leaving establishment media behind to launch

, where she’s been writing with fire about the dangers of Trumpism and his MAGA movement.

The Washington Post

She took to paper just today on the man-made starvation of Gaza, which we talked about at length at the start of our time together. We also discussed the palpable shift this week, as more and more communal and political leaders speak out against the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and what this could mean for progress in alleviating the suffering.

I hope you enjoy today’s call with Jen.

and I will be back next week at our regular time (4pm Eastern on Wednesdays)!