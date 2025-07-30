Dialogue and Dissonance

Dialogue and Dissonance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

WATCH: Jen Rubin on Gaza and the Fight for Democracy

Ilan Goldenberg's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ilan Goldenberg
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jul 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

You might know

Jennifer Rubin
from her years writing for The Washington Post, but she’s taken a different path lately, leaving establishment media behind to launch
The Contrarian
, where she’s been writing with fire about the dangers of Trumpism and his MAGA movement.

She took to paper just today on the man-made starvation of Gaza, which we talked about at length at the start of our time together. We also discussed the palpable shift this week, as more and more communal and political leaders speak out against the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and what this could mean for progress in alleviating the suffering.

I hope you enjoy today’s call with Jen.

Jeremy Ben-Ami
and I will be back next week at our regular time (4pm Eastern on Wednesdays)!

Get more from Ilan Goldenberg in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ilan Goldenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture