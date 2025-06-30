Dialogue and Dissonance

Dialogue and Dissonance

Discussion about this post

Cary Sipiora
Jun 30

Maybe get rid of the terrorist leader Netanyahu and some progress might be made. Just like we have to retire Trump. They are both dangerous. The end of the Genocide in Palestine is absolutely necessary before anything else can be accomplished.

2 replies
Carl
Jul 1Edited

This to me and many "liberal" American Jews has been obvious for well over a year, and has nothing whatsoever to do with defeating Hamas or getting back the hostages or any other stated purpose - Netanyahu's administrations have been progressively worse and worse (remember his role vs Rabin in the 90's) and this regime with the very bad coalition leaders and cabinet, and power ceded to ultra-orthodox and other fundamentalists is truly an evil psychosis - besides destroying Gaza and for many decades the West Bank, with the intentional neglect and fueling of proxies by surrounding auticracies, and now have even squashed the entire State of Israel (and if we're not careful world Judaism). (Note also that the way Trump is using "anti-semitism" in this country is extremely destructive - of course everything Trump does, is).

17 more comments...

