Dialogue and Dissonance

Dialogue and Dissonance

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Dialogue and Dissonance

Writing about Israel, the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, the Middle East, the American Jewish Community, U.S. foreign policy, Antisemitism, and other things as they come up.

People

Ilan Goldenberg

@ilangoldenberg
Ilan Goldenberg's avatar
Ilan Goldenberg is Chief Policy Officer at J Street. He served as Vice President Kamala Harris's Special Advisor on the Middle East at the White House and Jewish Outreach Director on the 2024 Presidential campaign.
© 2025 Ilan Goldenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture