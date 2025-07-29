Dialogue and Dissonance
Israel Has the Power to End the War in Gaza and It Must
Dispelling three myths that stand in the way of ending the war
8 hrs ago
Ilan Goldenberg
29
WATCH: Peter Beinart joins me to discuss Gaza, Zionism, antisemitism and more
We don’t agree on everything – but we’re aligned on the need for justice, dignity and dialogue
Published on Word on the Street
Jul 25
1:00:08
WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen
What Jewish and pro-Israel Americans must do to support hostage families and Israelis
Published on Word on the Street
Jul 16
59:31
Live with Brad Lander and Trump-Bibi Analysis
From DC to NYC
Published on Word on the Street
Jul 10
1:03:34
Bibi and Donald Eat Dinner at the White House
Are we on the verge of a major breakthrough or just more of the same? What to watch for next.
Jul 8
Ilan Goldenberg
18
Discussing the mayoral election and disparate reactions to it across the Jewish community
Published on Word on the Street
Jul 2
59:17
June 2025
Why Being a Liberal Jew Feels So Lonely and Exhausting Right Now
And what do we do about it
Jun 30
Ilan Goldenberg
43
A Conversation with Kamala Harris's Middle East Advisor
On Iran, tough family discussions, and kernels of truth
Published on Word Salad
Jun 28
32:37
The Aftermath of the Israel-Iran War and the NY Mayor's Race
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
Jun 25
Ilan Goldenberg
Jeremy Ben-Ami
15
Breaking News- U.S enters War
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jun 22
Ilan Goldenberg
Jennifer Rubin
Steven A. Cook
267
Talking all things Iran and Israel with Ilan Goldenberg
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
Jun 18
Ilan Goldenberg
Jeremy Ben-Ami
23
Coffee with Contrarians with special guests
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jun 18
Ilan Goldenberg
Jennifer Rubin
Ben Wikler
101
