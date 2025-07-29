Dialogue and Dissonance

Dialogue and Dissonance

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Israel Has the Power to End the War in Gaza and It Must
Dispelling three myths that stand in the way of ending the war
  
Ilan Goldenberg
6
WATCH: Peter Beinart joins me to discuss Gaza, Zionism, antisemitism and more
We don’t agree on everything – but we’re aligned on the need for justice, dignity and dialogue
Published on Word on the Street  
1:00:08
WATCH: American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen
What Jewish and pro-Israel Americans must do to support hostage families and Israelis
Published on Word on the Street  
59:31
Live with Brad Lander and Trump-Bibi Analysis
From DC to NYC
Published on Word on the Street  
1:03:34
Bibi and Donald Eat Dinner at the White House
Are we on the verge of a major breakthrough or just more of the same? What to watch for next.
  
Ilan Goldenberg
WATCH: Three Jewish New Yorkers on Zohran Mamdani’s Win
Discussing the mayoral election and disparate reactions to it across the Jewish community
Published on Word on the Street  
59:17

June 2025

Why Being a Liberal Jew Feels So Lonely and Exhausting Right Now
And what do we do about it
  
Ilan Goldenberg
19
A Conversation with Kamala Harris's Middle East Advisor
On Iran, tough family discussions, and kernels of truth
Published on Word Salad  
32:37
The Aftermath of the Israel-Iran War and the NY Mayor's Race
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
  
Ilan Goldenberg
 and 
Jeremy Ben-Ami
45:42
Breaking News- U.S enters War
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jennifer Rubin's live video
  
Ilan Goldenberg
Jennifer Rubin
, and 
Steven A. Cook
26
30:37
Talking all things Iran and Israel with Ilan Goldenberg
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
  
Ilan Goldenberg
 and 
Jeremy Ben-Ami
1
53:31
Coffee with Contrarians with special guests
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and Jennifer Rubin's live video
  
Ilan Goldenberg
Jennifer Rubin
, and 
Ben Wikler
2
20:51
© 2025 Ilan Goldenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture